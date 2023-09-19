A man will face court charged with a string of offences after firearm parts and drugs were seized during a vehicle stop in the state's central west.
About 3pm on Monday, September 18, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were patrolling Knight Street, Coonabarabran, when they stopped a BMW for a random breath and drug test. The driver returned a negative result.
Police searched the vehicle, where they allegedly located drug paraphernalia, cash, cannabis, ammunition, and firearms parts. These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.
READ MORE:
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Coonabarabran Police Station.
He was charged with licence expired, supply prohibited drug, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority and deal with property proceeds of crime.
The Killingworth man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.