A 29-year-old man arrested in Coonabarabran for firearm and drug offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:20pm
Police patch. File image
A man will face court charged with a string of offences after firearm parts and drugs were seized during a vehicle stop in the state's central west.

