Perfect home for family and friends

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday September 22: 41 Doncaster Avenue, Dubbo:
If you're in the market for the ideal family home, then 41 Doncaster Avenue could be just the property you're looking for.
A haven for family living that is nestled in a serene, yet conveniently located street near Orana Mall, listing agent Elle Crisp said this property ticked all the boxes for family living and entertaining.
"As you step inside, the master suite immediately captures your attention," she said. "It's a tranquil retreat with its ensuite bathroom, perfect for unwinding after a long day, and it's a space that transforms your mornings into pure delight."
The main bedroom also provides a stunning walk-in robe, while the remaining two other bedrooms offer built-in robes for storage.
Further exploration of the home reveals not one but two generously sized sunlit living areas, which Elle said were designed for comfort and cherished moments. "With a northern aspect, these spaces are bathed in warm, natural light throughout the day," she said. "They also offer picturesque views of your private pool, a view that elevates the ordinary to the extraordinary."
The kitchen, dining and living areas are well laid out, with the kitchen providing a breakfast bar and plenty of preparation space and storage, making it ideal for the budding chef or for entertaining guests.
When you step outside the home, the amazing experience continues. Family and friends can take full advantage of the covered entertaining area, which is perfect for summer nights, while the low-maintenance gardens and three garden sheds ensure your outdoor space is both inviting and practical.
Of course the highlight of the home is the sparkling, in-ground, saltwater pool. Birthday parties, family barbecues, or simply relaxing after a big day, the pool is the perfect spot to spend hours on end.
A bonus is the double garage for your vehicles and storage that has internal access, plus a separate single garage, which effortlessly accommodates your practical needs. The home also boasts solar panels to help keep those bills down and security cameras for peace of mind.
Conveniently located near Orana Mall, Bunnings, CSU, hospital, schools, and the BlueRidge Business Park, 41 Doncaster Avenue is ready for your family to move straight in.
