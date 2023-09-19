Tens of thousands of Aussies, both at home and aboard, took to the streets for the 'Walk for Yes' rallies held on Sunday, 17 September.
All 40 walks, marched to the iconic John Farnham song, 'You're the Voice' to show their support for the upcoming referendum, set to held on October 14.
With less than one month to go until Australians vote in their first referendum in 24 years, the prime minister has reiterated the "yes" campaign will continue to remain positive.
Polling may show support for the Voice is slipping but local supporters say the campaign has only just begun.
On Thursday, September 14, and Sunday, September 17 dozens of Voice supporters took to the streets in Dubbo to encourage the community to vote 'Yes' on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
Dubbo councillor Pam Wells, a Tubba-Gah woman, also spoke in support of the Voice. With enrolments closing on Monday, September 18, she encouraged the community to sign up to vote if they haven't already.
"What we're trying to do today is encourage people to understand the importance of voting," she said.
"The importance of embedding our voice in the constitution and ensuring that First Nations people have the ability to work with the government on matters that affect First Nations people.
"Because isn't that the right thing to do?"
