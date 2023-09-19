Zoo Chat | Securing a safe future for rhinos

September 22 is World Rhino Day, a day to celebrate and raise awareness for conservation issues surrounding the remaining five rhinoceros species.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to three of those species: the Black Rhino, the White Rhino and the Greater One-horned Rhino, with conservation breeding programs working towards a worldwide goal to secure a safe future for all rhinos.
The Greater One-Horned rhino, also known as the Indian Rhino, is the only Asian species to call the zoo home. There are currently three Greater One-horned Rhinos at the Zoo: male Dora, female Amala and calf Hari, who will celebrate his 2nd birthday in October.
At roughly 1100 kilograms, Hari is becoming a confident young bull, allowing keepers to work with him for training sessions where he willingly takes part in important health checks.
The greatest threat to all rhino species is human impact, with an increase in habitat loss through expanding human populations being the most significant cause of trouble for the Greater One-horned Rhino. This species naturally inhabits grasslands but the limited protected areas for them are close to reaching the maximum number of rhinos they can sustain.
Other rhino species like the Black and the White Rhino are unfortunately under threat from poaching for their horn, a substance that is used in ancient medicines. Said to be a miracle cure for any illness, many studies have proven this to be false as rhino horn is made from keratin, the same material as our own hair and fingernails.
The only animal that has any need for rhino horn is the animal that grows it.
In the early 1900s, the Greater One-horned Rhino population was estimated to be as low as 100 individuals. While conservation efforts have allowed the population to grow to an estimated 3,700 individuals, it is a still a very vulnerable species.
READ MORE:
All rhino species have seen similar population trends, and all remain endangered or under threat. This is why it's important to utilise World Rhino Day, to raise awareness and ensure everyone can do their part to keep these wonderful animals safe.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.