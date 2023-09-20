Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

LiveBetter Academy opens in Dubbo and Orange to train staff members

Updated September 20 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of preparation, LiveBetter's newest venture, LiveBetter Academy, is now up and running, and Monday, September 11, sees the inaugural three-day Better Beginnings training cross the start line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.