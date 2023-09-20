After months of preparation, LiveBetter's newest venture, LiveBetter Academy, is now up and running, and Monday, September 11, sees the inaugural three-day Better Beginnings training cross the start line.
This training will initially be held fortnightly in Orange and monthly in Dubbo and adds to the Better Leaders training which commenced last month.
LiveBetter Academy has been designed to deliver a range of programs that will ensure our people managers and our front-line staff have the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to undertake the important work they do, including:
Better Leaders - a three-day management training program that will bring all of the people managers to Orange for three days of training, providing them with the skills they need to effectively manage staff and lead teams.
Better Beginnings - a three-day program which will commence in Orange and Dubbo in September and will provide new frontline employees with the knowledge and skills to confidently undertake the requirements of their roles.
Better Buddies- a program that will provide those staff who are undertaking buddy roles with the skills and knowledge to effectively provide on-the-job training to new employees.
"I think that education is the most powerful tool that we can have as an organisation," LiveBetter Board's President, Dr Peter Mangles said at the Academy's launch.
"And that tool will lead to not only improving the people in our business but the community and the sector.
"We all know that the single most important thing that came out of both the Aged Care and the Disability Royal Commissions was the lack of education and training of staff."
Jacquie Millynn, LiveBetter's Head of Workforce Development said Australian's need better aged and disability care and having trained, and competent staff is crucial to this.
"LiveBetter Academy will ensure our current and future workforce have the knowledge and capabilities they need to undertake their current role and be supported with the development opportunities that will progress their career," she said.
"This is an exciting time for LiveBetter."
Ms Millyn said the academy would offer staff the opportunity to develop their skills and grow in confidence.
"The launch of LiveBetter Academy is just the first step toward an expanded offering of training and professional development initiatives," she said.
"We look forward to exploring opportunities to partner with universities, other colleges, and other organisations as we begin our journey towards becoming a Registered Training Organisation."
