A recent trend of filmmakers using the Central West as a backdrop is expected to continue.
During August, Australian actor Rebel Wilson was spotted in Blayney scouting new locations for an upcoming movie.
This news came hot off the heels of SBS show While The Men Are Away using Orange, Millthorpe and Carcoar for its production.
The show's producer, Lisa Shaunessy, explained why she thought there had been an uptick in filming around the region.
"Once one show films there, it opens up the awareness of producers and filmmakers that it is possible," she said.
"If you were based in Sydney and you wanted to shoot something regionally, the four hour commute one way might not be that appealing initially.
"But once you see a few shows being made out here, they think 'okay, well it can't have been that hard because they made it work'."
So will the trend to film in the Central West continue? Ms Shaunessy pointed to Canberra - a city she's utilised to make movies - as an example of why she believed it would.
"That's a much bigger city than Orange, but there still wasn't a huge amount of production there that wasn't based on shooting at Parliament House," Ms Shaunessy, whose production company Arcadia, is based in Orange said.
"That's what we hope to build here. The longer we're here, hopefully we'll meet more and more people in the industry or those who want to be in the industry."
Ms Shaunessy and the Arcadia team tried to bring two other projects to the region prior to While The Men Are Away.
The first one didn't get financed and the other ended up going to the Snowy Monaro in a last-minute decision.
But when asked if she believed more production companies would come to the Central West in the near future, there was just one answer.
"Absolutely," Ms Shaunessy said.
"We tried really hard to bring those two here and we definitely want to bring more."
The producer noted a project they were working on called Tuscan Cookbook - based off a book written Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer - which could feature a few locations around the city.
"In an ideal world, you'd shoot it all in Tuscany but that's probably not going to be feasible from a cost perspective," she said.
"I really feel like there could be parts of Orange, the vineyards and olive groves, that could pass for elements of Tuscany that we might be able to shoot here."
