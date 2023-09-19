A woman who drank six bourbon whiskeys then drove around a country town on a night out has fronted court.
Maxine Towney, 38, from Robinson Avenue, Dubbo pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 13.
According to court documents, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 around 11.55pm Towney was driving along Sixth Avenue in Narromine where police were doing random breath tests.
Towney was stopped by police, who checked the status of her licence and gave her roadside tests for drugs and alcohol.
After Towney gave a positive reading for alcohol, she was arrested and taken to Narromine Police Station.
Court documents state at 12.14am on Sunday, July 23 Towney took a secondary breath test where she gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.125.
When asked how much she had to drink, Towney told police she had drunk six cans of Jim Beam.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Tomas Ditton told the court Towney felt remorseful for what happened and asked for a non-conviction.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said that was all "well and good" except for "one small problem; she had the exact same offence two years ago".
"Submissions for a non-conviction are bold, to say the least," he said.
"0.125 is almost in the high range and I will not have leniency for a non-conviction."
Mr Wilson convicted and fined Towney $500 and disqualified her from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her car for two years.
