Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders: Regional Woman of the Year award reinstated

By Dugald Saunders
September 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Women of the Year Awards finalist Lynda Edwards with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders. Picture supplied
NSW Women of the Year Awards finalist Lynda Edwards with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders. Picture supplied

Regional award category reinstated

In my last column I mentioned that nominations are open for the NSW Women of the Year Awards!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.