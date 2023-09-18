In my last column I mentioned that nominations are open for the NSW Women of the Year Awards!
Well, there was one category missing from the awards, the Regional Woman of the Year, which was rightfully reinstated after we highlighted its removal on the floors of parliament.
These awards provide an opportunity to recognise and shine the spotlight on those women and girls from regional, rural, and remote NSW who are ground-breaking thinkers, pillars of the community and unsung heroes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They're the role models who challenge inequality, innovate, and inspire.
Other categories for nominations include Premier's NSW Woman of Excellence, NSW Community Hero, NSW Young Woman of the Year, NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year and The Ones to Watch Showcase.
We've been able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of many women and girls from the Dubbo electorate through these awards, so be sure to get your nominations in before Sunday, November 8.
More information can be found at https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-award.
Are you looking to host an event or deliver an activity in 2024 that supports the objectives of NSW Women's Week or the NSW Women's Strategy (2023-2026)?
NSW Women's Week celebrates the diverse contributions of women and girls, providing an opportunity to reflect on the social, economic and achievements they make in NSW.
Celebrated between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10, 2024, to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8, applications are now open and close on October 9 at 4pm.
Further information can be found by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants
2023 NSW Sports Awards Nominations are open!
The awards, run by Sport NSW, celebrate the achievements of NSW athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and organisations.
Award categories include Athlete of the Year, Athlete of the Year with a Disability, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year among others and must be endorsed by a Sport NSW member organisation.
If you know someone deserving of recognition visit www.sportnsw.com.au/news/2023-nsw-sports-awards-nominations-are-now-open/ for more information.
Nominations close 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 4.
Finally, if you are looking for activities for kids for these school holidays - why not check out the NSW Parliament's school holiday program.
Available via Zoom the program provides FREE fun educational activities perfect for children up to 12 years old and runs from 25 September - 28 September 2023.
Highlights include:
I'd love to see all the children and families from our community participate in these fun events, so please feel free to share with others who may be interested.
Bookings are essential. Go to the link to register now: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/free-family-fun-with-the-parliament-of-nsw-tickets-695794278417.
