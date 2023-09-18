Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Motorcycle rider Albert Hartman, 36, sentenced in Dubbo Local Court

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image

An unlicensed motorcycle rider who was carrying around a knife and drugs crashed his bike trying to evade police, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.