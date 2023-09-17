With a focus on being inclusive and giving a voice to those who deserve to be heard, Dubbo's Tazia Nagy is taking a step, or 15,000, to raise awareness about the importance of the unseen battles people face daily.
She and her colleagues at the Department of Education have embarked on a Steptember journey, an initiative aimed at promoting physical activity while making an impact in the realm of disability advocacy.
For the month of September, Ms Nagy and her colleagues will be walking 15,000 steps every day and each dollar raised will support life-changing research, treatment, services, and technologies to help babies, children, and adults with cerebral palsy.
Ms Nagy's motivation for participating in Steptember stems from her desire to break the stereotypes surrounding disabilities.
While cerebral palsy is a visible condition, Ms Nagy's mission is to emphasise that not all struggles are apparent, and the need for inclusivity extends beyond what meets the eye.
"We all get out and do our steps, and sometimes we have walking meetings to get the steps up," she said.
Their efforts have been nothing short of impressive, with a goal to raise $500 initially, they quickly surpassed that within the first day, and they are now excited to have raised over $800.
Ms Nagy recognises that people are often eager to support a cause when they see someone passionately advocating for it.
"When they have a cause and you're really pushing it out there, they feel that sense of 'okay, well, you know, I'll help out'," she said.
Contributions have ranged from $5 to generous $100 donations, showcasing the power of collective efforts.
Ms Nagy's journey throughout Steptember has been one of personal growth and achievement.
"I've done over 120,000 steps since the beginning of September, which I'm really proud of. I really, really did not think I was going to be able to do it," she said.
One of Ms Nagy's primary goals is to redefine the narrative around disabilities, emphasising that inclusivity goes beyond visible impairments.
She serves on the Dubbo Regional Council's Disability Inclusion Advisory Committee and believes in embedding inclusive practices from concept to delivery. Making documents and resources accessible to those using text-to-speech software, ensuring ramps benefit all, and advocating for universal accessibility are some of her core beliefs.
Her experience as a remote worker has highlighted how remote work, initially not related to her disability, can benefit her and others.
"It's something that benefits me and my disability, which is something that workplaces can look at and people need to come forward and tell their workplaces what they need and see if they be accommodated for," she said.
Ms Nagy wants to shed light on the challenges of living with neurodivergent conditions. She said that more visibility and understanding of these conditions can lead to greater inclusivity and empathy.
"Prior to my diagnosis, I just thought that I was lazy," she said.
It wasn't until her mid-20s that she was diagnosed and everything started making sense. This self-awareness has fuelled her passion for advocating not only for herself but for others facing similar challenges.
Ms Nagy is actively contributing to a Women in Leadership program as part of the CO design panel with People with Disabilities Australia. This program aims to equip women with disabilities with the skills and resources needed to pursue leadership roles, fostering better representation.
Through her experiences, Ms Nagy underscores the importance of co-design, collaboration, and understanding in policy making and resource development.
"Positive change is happening and if we can use Steptember to help promote more inclusive behaviour not just in the workplace but around town then I'm really happy with what we are doing," she said.
To support Ms Nagy and her team in their Steptember journey, you can donate here.
