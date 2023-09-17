Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Tazia Nagy participates in Steptember to raise awareness around inclusivity

By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 17 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
With a focus on being inclusive and giving a voice to those who deserve to be heard, Dubbo's Tazia Nagy is taking a step, or 15,000, to raise awareness about the importance of the unseen battles people face daily.

