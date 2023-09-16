Coulton's Catch Up | Labor's Basin Plan will cost us

I joined my Coalition colleagues in Parliament recently to speak up as a group against Labor's disastrous move to re-introduce water buybacks into the Murray Darling Basin Plan regardless of the economic impact on agricultural communities.
This press conference followed on from a roundtable discussion with representatives from horticulture, agriculture and irrigation industries who have grave concerns about the effects of these changes.
The Water Amendments, Restoring Our River Act introduced by the Labor Government will severely impact agriculture, in turn pushing up the price of food and fibre even further than is already the case.
One-third of the Murray Darling Basin sits within the electorate of Parkes, and is critical not only for our environment but for many local economies, and Labor have not taken this into account. This is yet another example of the current Labor Government having no idea about the practical implications of their policies, which prioritise ideology over practicality at great cost to everyday Australians.
Calling all photographers in the Parkes electorate! My Christmas Card Photo Competition is now open, with photographers of all ages invited to submit an entry.
This is a great opportunity to have your work showcased electorate-wide, as shortlisted and winning photos will feature on my annual Christmas card which is distributed to all households, as well as on social media and my 2024 Calendar.
To enter:
Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, September 29, 2023.
For more details please visit the media release on my website:
The Referendum on the Voice to Parliament is fast approaching, with prepolls due to open on October 3 and polling day on Saturday, October 14.
My offices have been kept very busy sending out postal vote application forms to those who cannot access a computer and do not have the ability to get to a polling booth. The most efficient way to secure a postal vote is through the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website, however my offices can help if this is not a possibility.
Details for my offices are listed on my website and on a flyer I recently sent to all residents, however please note a correction to my email address which should be: mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au.
If you are already registered as a general postal voter you do not need to apply for a postal vote, however all voters should check their details are up-to-date by contacting the AEC on 13 23 26 or www.aec.gov.au as soon as possible.
