Coulton's Catch Up | Labor's Basin Plan will cost us

By Mark Coulton
Updated September 17 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:01am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton joined his Coalition colleagues to oppose changes to the Murray Darling Basin Plan which would negatively affect communities in the Parkes electorate. Picture supplied
I joined my Coalition colleagues in Parliament recently to speak up as a group against Labor's disastrous move to re-introduce water buybacks into the Murray Darling Basin Plan regardless of the economic impact on agricultural communities.

