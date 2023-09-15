Daily Liberal

Different approach, but the result may be the same

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated September 16 2023 - 4:27pm, first published September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walk for 'Yes' in Dubbo on Thursday September 14. Picture by Allison Hore
The Walk for 'Yes' in Dubbo on Thursday September 14. Picture by Allison Hore

When supporters of an indigenous voice to parliament took to the streets of Dubbo on Thursday it marked exactly one month until the referendum will be held on October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.