By Vickii Byram
September 15 2023 - 12:30pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Help raise money for a great cause while enjoying some family fun at Capes 4 Kids Family Fun Day as part of the Dream Festival.
DREAM Festival

Capes for kids

Capes 4 Kids Australia is a national charity that empowers children with the gift of a cape, for courage, love and support, while they are patients in any hospital Australia-wide. All money raised will go directly to the charity. At the Fun Day at the Ploughmans Rest Tavern on Saturday, September 16, from noon until 6pm, there will be a free jumping castle, playground, free face painting by "faces by Rie" and free popcorn and fairy floss. For the adults there will be live music, food, drinks, raffles and auction. Bikes will also be on show for all to see. Entry is just a gold coin donation.

