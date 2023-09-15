A green P-plater who "smokes daily" was caught driving with drugs in his system after trying to evade police.
Jordan Dodd, 26, from Lambton Road, New Lambton was sentenced in his absence at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 13 for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood.
According to court documents at 11.50pm on Friday, May 26, 2023, Dodd was stopped by police in a driveway on Chifley Drive after he tried to evade officers, who had activated their warning sirens and lights.
Dodd was asked for his licence, which showed a New Lambton address but when asked if he lived there he said "no".
Police then asked why he pulled into the driveway. Dodd replied that he was "visiting a friend" by the name of 'Henry'.
The police documents state two elderly residents of the home made their way out the front to see what the commotion was.
Police asked the residents if they knew Dodd, and they told police they had never seen him or the car before.
After he gave a negative roadside test for alcohol, Dodd was drug tested and gave a positive sample for cannabis.
He was then arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
When asked why there were drugs in his system, Dodd said "I smoke daily, I had a cone before I left Newcastle today".
Magistrate Garry Wilson disqualified Dodd from holding a driver's licence for six months and fined him $300.
