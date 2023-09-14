A section of Sheraton Road will be closed this weekend as work is undertaken to improve road conditions.
Dubbo Regional Council is doing essential road and drainage maintenance throughout September.
One lane of Sheraton Road, between the Boundary Road intersection and Dubbo Christian School, will be closed on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. The council will be undertaking temporary drainage maintenance.
Further road closures and detours are expected to be put in place on Saturday, September 23, weather permitting, for the council to undertake temporary road surface maintenance works.
The council will also construct a temporary footpath along that area.
Work will start on September 18 and is expected to take up to four weeks. However, it is not expected to impact traffic.
It was decided to do the works in the school holidays and during weekends after consultation with the schools and businesses that would be directly impacted.
"Council acknowledges the inconvenience these works may cause, especially to local businesses, schools and residents, and thanks them for their continued understanding during these essential infrastructure maintenance works," manager infrastructure delivery Robert Flakelar said.
Meanwhile, the council is continuing work on a number of section of Saxa Road.
Crews have been on site for the past three weeks with minor delays to local traffic in the area while road works take place.
The total area of road pavement proposed to be repaired for Saxa Road is about 8950 square metres.
This equates to 23 separate sections of road that will undergo heavy patching, mostly between the Mitchell Highway and Mitchell Creek.
The council's director infrastructure Luke Ryan said drier weather conditions during the winter months ensured good progress could be made on road works.
"The flooding events of 2022 had saturated the landscape of our region which not only heavily impacted the integrity of the roads network but also the ability to be able to fix them," Mr Ryan said.
Rod repairs have also been undertaken on Bunglegumbie Road, Barbigal Road, Barden Avenue, Benolong Road, Boothenba Road, Burrendong Way, Burraway Road, Dripstone Road, Obley Road, Mogriguy Road, Troy Bridge Road and Wheelers Lane.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.