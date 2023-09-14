Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking
Council

Sheraton Road closed on September 16 and 17

By Staff Reporters
September 14 2023 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A section of Sheraton Road will be closed this weekend as work is undertaken to improve road conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.