A Dubbo-based cat owner hopes councils won't be given the power to mandate cat containment in people's homes and backyards because it might lead to more animal surrenders.
Julie Power, convener of the Animal Justice Party in NSW, who owns five cats, said she supported "responsible pet ownership" but didn't support criminalising people whose cats were loose.
"I think containing cats and encouraging cats to be inside is responsible," Ms Power told the Daily Liberal.
"I think the concern is when it's mandatory and then enforced."
She said the situation could lead to people being criminalised when cats inevitably escape - "when you've got little door dashers who make a bolt" - when their owners open the front door.
"My observation from Dubbo's lost and found pet pages is so often it's what's happened," Ms Power said.
"People say it's an inside cat and they got out, and now it's lost."
Ms Power said she would much rather see council money spent on supporting free cat desexing.
"I wonder how they'd enforce [mandatory cat containment] ... and whether those resources might be better directed toward free desexing of cats," she said.
Ms Power spoke with the Daily Liberal after the Nature Conservation Council and the Invasive Species Council issued a joint statement calling for local councils to be given the power to mandate cat containment in their jurisdictions.
The organisations said containing pet cats would conserve native wildlife.
A spokesperson for the NCC told the Liberal there were likely to be 9,000 roaming pet cats in Dubbo killing over 700,000 native mammals, frogs, birds and lizards every year.
In greater Sydney, they estimated there were 1,086,676 pet cats, with around 71 per cent of these being permitted to roam by their owners, resulting in 66 million native animals being hunted and killed each year.
Ms Power said she had experienced a cat escape herself, and didn't want this to happen to anyone else who would then be prosecuted if cat containment was mandatory.
She was carrying her cat in a carrier after he was desexed at the vet and he was struggling inside the cage and it caused Ms Power to drop the cage. The cat got out and ran away and hid, and she didn't see him again for five months when he was handed in to authorities.
Ms Power said some people might not claim their cat if they were going to cop a fine.
She said she was concerned mandatory cat containment would "demonise" cats and make people think it was OK to harm them if they saw them on the street.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said he would support "some form of sensible containment measures" for cats if it led to conserving local wildlife.
"It is up to the NSW Government to figure out exactly what those rules will look like and I encourage Labor to work with local Councils on the best way forward," Mr Saunders told the Liberal.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said in July the issue of cat containment had never been brought to council by a local resident.
