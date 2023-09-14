Darryl Towney and his son have exploded on the internet after a video of the pair subduing a knife-wielding man went viral.
Blake and Darryl Towney were minding their own business together on Tuesday afternoon at Dubbo Square shopping centre before the pair heard a 54-year-old man with a knife yelling out threats to shoppers.
What unfolded may have changed the pair's lives forever.
Darryl grabbed a high chair to put some distance between himself and the man, while Blake walked around before tackling him to the ground from the side.
The video has received national attention and both Towneys have been busy sharing their story.
"It obviously created a lot of interest within the community," Darryl said.
"Particularly the way it was dealt with I suppose. It puts a different view on how to deal with mental health patients I suppose.
"My young bloke has never been exposed to anything like that, I have because I worked for the Department of Justice for 30 years.
"My work instincts kicked in the moment the guy started yelling, I was on board with it and tried to talk to him while bringing him down. The young bloke beat me to it I suppose."
Since retiring from the Department of Justice, Mr Towney bought the popular Cow and Calf Hotel in Wellington, arguably the town's busiest pub.
While he may have seen situations similar to this before, Mr Towney admitted his son just trusted his gut.
"I'm so proud of him, he was a good footballer back in the day so that is probably where he got his technique from," he said.
"But for him to do that, it just makes me proud."
The successful attempt to take the man looked to be a planned move discussed between father and son but it was nothing like that.
"We didn't plan anything, we both had a feeling that it was more than likely a mental health incident," he said.
"I'm a resident of Wellington and I own a pub so I see it most days. That was overriding my fear if you can imagine, I approached the lad with a children's high chair in case he did decide to attack.
"I managed to talk to him, I asked what his name was and what dramas he had but he just kept yelling 'I'm going to stab people and I'm going to kill people'.
"That only highlighted the fact that he needed help."
