Dubbo knife tackle: Darryl and Blake Towney stopped a knife-wielding man | Watch the video

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Darryl Towney and his son have exploded on the internet after a video of the pair subduing a knife-wielding man went viral.

