The Newell Highway has been reopened at Gowang after a crash on Thursday morning.
The two-car crash at roughly 7am south-west of Coonabarabran resulted in emergency services being called and the highway being closed in both directions.
The highway has now been reopened but motorists are advised to allow some extra travel time as traffic returns to normal.
A medical helicopter is on the scene after a two-car crash forced the closure of the Newell Highway north of Dubbo.
The crash occurred at roughly 7am near Hickeys Road at Gowang, south-west of Coonabarabran.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions at Gowang.
Emergency services are at the scene and a helicopter was called while traffic crews are also attending.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there is no diversion available at this stage. Mendooran Road can be used as an alternative route.
