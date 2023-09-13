Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking
Updated

Newell Highway reopened at Gowang after earlier crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 14 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newell Highway has been reopened at Gowang after a crash on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.