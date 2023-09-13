Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking

Dubbo is hosting the City of Dubbo International Fours

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many competitors at this week's City of Dubbo International Fours have come a long way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.