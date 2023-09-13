Many competitors at this week's City of Dubbo International Fours have come a long way.
But none have travelled as far as Munesh Kumar and his teammates.
The four Fijian men are in town this week competing at the richest bowls tournament of its kind in the world which is being held at Club Dubbo.
Kicking off on Wednesday, Kumar said he and his team were excited to be in the area.
"I came here last year also and that was quite challenging," he said.
"Even this year has been quite tough so far."
Kumar along with teammates Rajneesh Prasad and Kasha Pillory recently flew down to NSW after competing at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.
While they have now traded in the beaches of Surfers Paradise for a view of the Macquarie River, the $125,000 in prize money was a nice carrot to dangle in front of the group.
"I was the only one who competed last year, the other three guys are new," Kumar said.
"We came from the Gold Coast, we played at the World Bowls there so we thought about coming here."
Last year's event attracted players from Ireland and other parts of Australia, with this year the Fijian side providing the only international flair.
Bowlers had to battle warm conditions on day one as the Fijian side took on a local West Dubbo outfit.
Coming away with the win, Kumar admitted the greens are starting to get in good shape.
"It's a bit slower than previous years but it is good," he said.
Australian Open winners Brett Spur and Ben Winter are also in town while there are five Australian players in Dubbo also.
Current Commonwealth Games champion Aaron Wilson is here along with Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Cory Wedlock and Ben Twist.
The action will continue over the next two days, with a final to be held on Friday afternoon.
