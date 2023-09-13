It's the thought of children who have seen violence or are directly targeted that keeps Natalie Davis and her team running this month.
Ms Davis is leading a team in the Run Against Violence.
For 19 days, teams of up to 20 people cross a virtual 1300 kilometre course, all to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
The RAV started in 2017. It came after ultramarathon runner Kirrily Dear ran 1300 km from Broken Hill to Sydney. The 1.7 million steps was to represent the 1.7 million Australians who experience physical abuse before the age of 15.
Ms Davis and her team - known as Ravheads D and G (Dubbo and Gladstone) have taken part for the last four or five years.
Five of the team members are from Gladstone: Jody and Lindsay Warwick, Karlene McLoughin, Tracey Patterson-Kane and Natasha Chequer-Edwards. One, Megan Dixon, is doing the RAV via Spain while she's doing the Camino Walk. The other seven, Peta and Cameron Coggan, Jodie Cowen, Vanessa Brown, Sarah Richmond, Tricia Leary and Ms Davis herself, meet at 5.30am in Dubbo every morning to do their kilometres.
Some of the team also took part in the 35 kilometre Bloody Long Walk in Newcastle at the weekend.
One of the goals of the RAV is to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. It also raises money for the National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. The organisation uses the money to train Love Bites facilitators who teach teenagers about respectful relationships.
"Family and domestic violence is increasingly being recognised as the social challenge of our time," Ms Davis said.
"Public conversation around the issue is building; however, we often overlook the children - those who hear and see the violence or are directly targeted. Too often, these children don't have the chance to tell their story. Run Against Violence invests in respectful relationship education for high school students through out Australia.
"Knowing that our RAV team can contribute towards helping raise funds for such a valued cause is the least we could do. It is not only a great cause but at the same time it motivates our team to keep fit and healthy and enjoy each others company."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.