Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Floods

Andrew Gee delivers speech in Canberra calling for more disaster assistance for Cabonne

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Calare Andrew Gee has lashed the lack of disaster relief for the Cabonne Shire almost a year on from the devastating 2022 flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.