Voices are growing stronger to give local councils around the state the power to make pet cat containment mandatory - and this time Dubbo's state MP has backed the idea.
The Nature Conservation Council and the Invasive Species Council are calling on the NSW Government to introduce laws to ensure pet cats are kept safe at home in order to save millions of native animals every year.
The call comes in the wake of another 48 species added to the endangered species list and the release of a feral cat plan by the federal government.
The conservation groups say it is "ridiculous" that the Dubbo council can't set its own rules for pet cat containment.
They estimate there to be around 9,000 roaming pet cats in Dubbo killing over 700,000 native mammals, frogs, birds and lizards every year.
In greater Sydney, the numbers are more stark, with an estimated 1,086,676 pet cats, with around 71 per cent of these being permitted to roam by their owners, resulting in 66 million native animals being hunted and killed each year.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said protecting Australia's native wildlife is "extremely important, whether it be in the bush or around the city".
"The figures put out [on Tuesday, September 11] by the Nature Conservation Council and the Invasive Species Council are concerning, and I would support some form of sensible containment measures to deal with this issue," he told the Daily Liberal.
"It is up to the NSW Government to figure out exactly what those rules will look like and I encourage Labor to work with local Councils on the best way forward."
There have been calls to introduce cat containment measures in Dubbo, recently by the Country Women's Association of NSW.
At its state conference in Bathurst in May, the CWA made a commitment to campaign for a pet cat curfew across the state, and that the power to enforce containment should be put into the hands of local councils.
CWA of NSW president, Joy Beames, who lives nearby Dubbo in Dunedoo, said she had seen "a lot of cats" roaming around the region, both pets and ferals.
"What people don't understand is ... they think their cat won't attack anything because it's just been fed, but it doesn't matter. I've seen a cat, with a full tummy, walk outside and 10 minutes later there's dead bird on the ground," Mrs Beames told the Daily Liberal in July.
"I think education is one of the first steps ... people need to be aware of what cats are up to."
When the Daily Liberal brought the CWA's campaign to the attention of Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson and asked him if he backed the idea, he said the issue had never come up.
"I have not heard anything about it at all from our community and council has no formal position on it," the councillor told the Daily Liberal at the time.
The recent call by the two conservation groups noted NSW's current laws prevent local councils from mandating cats are contained.
Dr Brad Smith, Acting Nature Conservation Council CEO, said: "Owning a pet cat should come with clear responsibilities to ensure your pet is not roaming around killing our native birds, mammals, reptiles and frogs."
