Breaking

Manhunt after triple stabbing in Forbes, victims flown to Orange Base Hospital

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:22pm
A manhunt is under way after an alleged triple-stabbing overnight in Forbes. Victims have been flown to Orange for treatment.

