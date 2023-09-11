A manhunt is under way after an alleged triple-stabbing overnight in Forbes. Victims have been flown to Orange for treatment.
Two men and a woman were found with knife wounds after an argument at a home on Rankin Street. Emergency services were called about 3.30am.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with using an offensive weapon and intimidating police. A second man is wanted over alleged involvement.
The stabbed woman is 32-years-old and in critical condition. The 50- and 51-year-old men were flown to Orange Base Hospital.
Bail was refused for the 19-year-old alleged perpetrator. He will appear at Parkes Local Court on Monday.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
