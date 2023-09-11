Do you have any photos or items related to Dubbo's store history?
The Western Plains Cultural Centre is curating an exhibition focusing on the role of shops an shopkeepers in the development of Dubbo and Wellington.
The exhibition, Store Keep, will be on display in November.
Photos of stores, particularly images of shop interiors, from the 1800s through to the 2000s are wanted for the exhibition.
Local studies officer Simone Taylor said a variety of images was wanted to represent the shops that had played a role in the creation of the Dubbo and Wellington communities.
"We want to showcase and tell the stories of shopkeeping in Dubbo and Wellington but we need the communities help with more photos of stores throughout our region's history," she said.
"Stores are a part of the economic history of the region and as towns grew so did the number and variety of stores, so we want this exhibition to reflect this growth and change."
Items and objects such as receipts, advertisements and promotional materials are also being sought.
"If members of the community have any items from local shops from the past we would also welcome them for consideration in the Store Keep exhibition," Ms Taylor said.
Anyone with items or photos is asked to contact Ms Taylor on (02) 8801 4436 or simone.taylor@dubbo.nsw.gov.au.
