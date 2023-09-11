Daily Liberal
Historic shop photos, items wanted for Western Plains Cultural Centre exhibition

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:15pm
Do you have any photos or items related to Dubbo's store history?

