It's the things that can't be taught by a textbook that make a good midwife, says Rachel Bassett.
Specifically, kindness and compassion.
Ms Bassett, a midwife and the founder of The Centre Midwifery, has been named as a finalists in the 2023 Australian College of Midwives Midwife of the Year.
She said she was completely shocked and taken aback that a small business owner from Dubbo was chosen as one of only three finalists.
Midwifery, and advocating for women, is something Ms Bassett is passionate about.
"I love walking alongside women in their transformation into becoming a mother, whether that be the first time or the tenth time," she said.
"Being a midwife means I truly get to be "with woman" to support and empower her and her family through pregnancy, birth and the early postnatal period. This I find to be the most rewarding role. I enjoy the relationship based care between midwife and woman based on equality and trust."
Ms Bassett started The Centre Midwifery in 2020. She wanted to establish a "counterculture of maternity care services that would meet the needs of women and their families in the community".
"I wanted to offer a service that differed to what was already being offered in the way that is focused on women-centred care, continuity of care, as well as increasing options for women of where and how they choose to birth," she said.
"I also feel strongly that women living in rural areas should have the option of specialised midwifery services, and not miss out simply because they do not live in a metropolitan area."
Initially, Ms Bassett started off her career as a registered nurse. From there, she completed a midstart program through Dubbo Hospital and Charles Sturt University to become a midwife.
After working in the hospital setting, Ms Bassett underwent additional training to be able to go private, enabling her to offer services such as home births.
Ms Bassett said she felt honoured to represent regional and remote NSW at the ACM awards, as well as midwives in private practice.
"I am yet to know who nominated me, a big thank you to that kind person," she said.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the Australian College of Midwives National Conference Gala Dinner on September 13.
Ms Bassett, who will be attending the event, said she looked forward to being in a room full of incredible midwives all working towards changing maternity care in Australia, and some "incredible midwife advocates who have fought so hard for the rights of women and the recognition of midwifery".
