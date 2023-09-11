Hundreds of people attended Dubbo's DREAM Festival Lanterns on Saturday, September 9.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre was there to capture the smiling faces in the crowd.
She also went to the Crystals, Creatives and Mystics Fair at the Dubbo RSL Club.
Did she snap a photo of you?
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Let us know about your event by emailing mail@dailyliberal.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.