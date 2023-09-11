Billy Sing and his closest Dubbo CYMS teammates are no strangers to lifting a premiership trophy at the end of the season.
But even the Fishies' back rower admitted there was something special about Sunday's victory.
Sing showed no signs of rust as Dubbo CYMS defeated Mudgee in the final of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) at Apex Oval, his first game in almost a month.
Having finished runners up in 2022, Sing couldn't help but smile after he and his teammates broke their six-year premiership drought while winning their first PMP competition.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to win a competition like that," he said.
"We've obviously had a bit of a dry spell but to win that in front of our home crowd, there is nothing better.
"You just can't replicate the feeling."
CYMS have long dominated the Group 11 first grade competition but has only won just three competitions since 2014.
Following the new Western-wide PMP competition beginning in 2022, many thought the Fishies would be favourites to win to inaugural but it wasn't to be.
However, soaking in the winning feeling post-game, Sing admitted his latest premiership rates fairly highly.
"This one definitely rates right up there just with the competition and how it is structured," he said.
"You've got to win two or three semi-finals than the grand final to be where we are now.
"This one is right up there for all of the boys, from January through to September. It's been a long season and to get the reward at the end is priceless."
READ ALSO:
Sing came into Sunday's game off the back of an ankle injury which kept him out of both of CYMS' finals matches.
After injuring his ankle against Nyngan in the final round of the regular season, it was business as usual as he went on to play a major role on the Fishies' left edge.
Close mate Ben Marlin echoed Sing's thoughts and confirmed winning is a hard feeling to get sick of.
"It's as good as ever," he said.
"Even though we have made a lot of grand finals, winning is just as good as ever."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.