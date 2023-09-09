We need more weekends like this

Sunday will be another big one with four rugby league grand finals being played at Apex Oval. Dubbo CYMS meets Mudgee in front of what should be a bumper crowd in the main game but teams from Lithgow, Orange, Cowra and Bathurst will also take part in the lower grades. It's another great chance for us to showcase the facilities on offer here in Dubbo. Let's hope Apex Oval holds up well, it looked a little dry recently due to the sheer amount of traffic there's been at the ground during winter.