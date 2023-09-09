We need more weekends like this

We might have had a chilly end to the week but, for the most part, things are warming up around here.
Spring time is always full of social and community events and this weekend is a huge one for our community.
It was great to see so many people out on Saturday to be part of the returning DREAM Festival. Because of COVID and extreme rain the festival hadn't been held since 2019 and it really returned in style. Victoria Park was packed throughout the afternoon and the lantern parade lived up to the hype at night, with the illuminated peacock lead a real highlight.
A free event that featured everything from Dagwood dogs to markets and a special Wiradjuri DREAMscape curated by Shane Riley, the DREAM Festival is the type of thing Dubbo probably doesn't have enough of.
Sunday will be another big one with four rugby league grand finals being played at Apex Oval. Dubbo CYMS meets Mudgee in front of what should be a bumper crowd in the main game but teams from Lithgow, Orange, Cowra and Bathurst will also take part in the lower grades. It's another great chance for us to showcase the facilities on offer here in Dubbo. Let's hope Apex Oval holds up well, it looked a little dry recently due to the sheer amount of traffic there's been at the ground during winter.
It doesn't stop with the footy, as the $100,00 Dubbo Gold will headline a huge meeting at Dubbo Turf Club today as well. The Castlereagh Hotel was packed for the calcutta last night and people from all over the state will be trackside later this afternoon.
This weekend is an example of what's to come during the rest of spring and summer and it's important we get out and support these events. Just recently we ran a story on local businesses and the difficulty they have in finding staff and the challenging current climate so supporting them, whether it's a market stall or Dubbo Turf Club, is something we should all try and do.
It's also up to organisations like council to ensure events like the DREAM Festival continue to get better and facilities like Apex Oval can always host the very best events.
Weekends like this help us showcase Dubbo to a wider audience and it's up to all of us to ensure it continues.
Nick Guthrie
