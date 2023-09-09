Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Western Premier League: Barnstoneworth United take on Bathurst 75 in first grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
September 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barnstoneworth United have a simple game plan - get the ball to Carlos Castrillon or one of his supporting cast as quickly as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.