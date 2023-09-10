Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our People

Dry stone waller Emma Knowles presents at Heritage Trades Fair

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emma Knowles is on a mission to have Aboriginal fish traps estimated to be 40,000 years old recognised as the oldest remaining examples of dry stone walling techniques in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.