Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Taronga Western Plains Zoo celebrates successful conservation efforts

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 10 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a record-breaking year for the Taronga Western Plains Zoo when it comes to preserving some of the region's most at-risk species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.