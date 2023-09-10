It's been a record-breaking year for the Taronga Western Plains Zoo when it comes to preserving some of the region's most at-risk species.
To mark National Threatened Species Day, held annually on September 7, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo is celebrating the success of a number of their conservation breeding programs.
Behind the scenes in the Taronga Sanctuary - a 110-hectare feral predator-free area - zoo managers say populations of greater bilbies, plains-wanderers and chuditch are "thriving".
"Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a real powerhouse for conservation," said manager, Taronga conservation, recovery and restoration Andrew Elphinstone.
"The success we are seeing is a testament to the high-quality care and management of these species in the Taronga Sanctuary, strong partnerships with Government, like-minded zoos and conservation organisations.
"The future's looking bright with releases being planned for all three species over the next 12 months."
Last year, 32 bilbies from the sanctuary were released into Newhaven Sanctuary in the Northern Territory.
Also in 2022, 15 of the 17 endangered Chuditch born in the sanctuary to four breeding pairs were released into South Australia's Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park.
And, earlier this year, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo released 12 zoo-bred plains-wanderers onto the Hay Plains.
The zoo also hosts a breeding program for the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater, part of a conservation partnership between the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, the NSW Government's Saving our Species program and BirdLife Australia.
This program alone has welcomed 107 chicks in just three breeding seasons, with the fourth season currently underway. It is estimated there are as few as 300 regent honeyeaters in the wild.
"So much care and effort go into breeding and caring for these birds in Dubbo and Sydney, as well as ensuring we use conservation science to optimise their survival post release," Taronga wildlife conservation officer Dr Monique Van Sluys said.
"After more than two decades working with this iconic species, we're continually making improvements and seeing significant resighting results post release and association with wild birds are good signs the programs working.
"It motivates us to keep working with our partners to ensure this beautiful bird flourishes."
One Dubbo-bred regent honeyeater has set a record of his own, flying 350 kilometres in just 3 months.
The bird, known as OG-Bling due to the four identification bands on his legs was one of 50 regent honeyeaters released in November 2022 in the Lower Hunter Valley, on land owned by Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council.
