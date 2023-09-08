Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Some of the lanterns created for previous parades. Picture from website
Some of the lanterns created for previous parades. Picture from website

DREAM Festival

Packed full of events

The DREAM Lanterns Parade on Saturday, September 9 - is a massed display of magical lantern sculptures will light up the night (includes hundreds of lanterns made by school children in the region - when you can listen to some of the region's best artists on the main stage from noon, or wander Victoria Park among the market stalls of gourmet foods, beautiful handmade jewellery, children's clothing and much more. The kids have their own area DREAMland with lots of child-friendly activities and entertainment. For a full list of events see www.dreamfest.com.au/events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.