The DREAM Lanterns Parade on Saturday, September 9 - is a massed display of magical lantern sculptures will light up the night (includes hundreds of lanterns made by school children in the region - when you can listen to some of the region's best artists on the main stage from noon, or wander Victoria Park among the market stalls of gourmet foods, beautiful handmade jewellery, children's clothing and much more. The kids have their own area DREAMland with lots of child-friendly activities and entertainment. For a full list of events see www.dreamfest.com.au/events.
Saturday, September 9. The venue is Wellington Arts Centre, Nanima St, Wellington. Registration is essential by September 7. Meet and greet over morning tea at 10am. Singing from 10.30am until noon, with a short break. Singers of all abilities are welcome. Songs will include African chants, Israeli songs, items from jazz and gospel selections and more. Word sheets will be supplied. Proceeds will go to Macquarie Home Stay (Dubbo) and Maranatha House (Wellington). Contact Di Clifford on 0458 032 150 to register for $5.
Head on down to Dubbo Showground for halter classes for quarter horses, appaloosa, paints, and other breeds. Performance events range from showmanship to hacking, hunter under saddle, western pleasure, trail, western riding, reining and more. There are divisions for those starting out with beginner and walk/jog events to advanced competitors. Weekends on September 9-10, October 14-15, 9am - 4pm. There is also an All Breeds Club Show, October 7-8. More information at www.cwphc.net/.
Experience the thrill and excitement of country racing at Western NSW's premier race club on Gold Cup Day, Sunday, September 10, 11am-6pm, sponsored by Dubbo City Toyota and Gilgandra Toyota. The eight-race program includes the $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup, which is a qualifying race for the $3 million The Big Dance. Other feature events include the $50,000 Evergreen Turf Vincent Gordon Flying Handicap; $50,000 Arrowfield Country Magic Plate, and $40,000 Castlereagh Hotel Cup. Enjoy the anticipation of the Dubbo Gold Cup Calcutta at the Castlereagh Hotel on Saturday, September 9. The Calcutta supports Country Hope. Tickets $10-$25 online at 123tix.
Anyone looking for an evening of monumental Magic Men moments should head to Dubbo RSL Club Resort on Friday, September 15, 8pm-11pm. The all-star cast will take you on a journey of naughty, luxe, adult entertainment. If shredded male physiques are what you want to see, this is the show for you. Tickets $52-$95 at the venue or online at dubborsl.sales.ticketsearch.com.
Western Plains Cultural Centre presents Sorry Wrong Number, Saturday, October 7, 4pm, starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster. An invalid woman accidentally over hears a murder plot, the introduction to a fantastic film noir, but also an insight in to how destructive forbidden knowledge can be, as she slowly descends into fear and panic, one asks is ignorance bliss? Tickets $10pp at 123tix, which includes a complimentary standard drink at the Establishment Bar Dubbo following the film.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Rug up and enjoy the dogs racing on September - 10, 17, 24, from 5pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
Western Plains Cultural Centre, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: BOLD - curated by Kent Buchanan, features works from the Western Plains Cultural Centre collection, BOLD examines the ways artists express themselves using colour, and the ways we as viewers are influenced by it, until September 30; Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles & Fibre Practices, features the work of 12 artists who reflect on the use of textiles to chart social and cultural change, until October 15; 1X4 until November 5, 2023.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty products, kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one is on Saturday, September 23.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, September 24, from 8am-1pm.
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club's Motocross racing calendar fires up for Round 5: Sunday, September 24. Spectators are welcome to come and watch some exciting and adrenaline-filled racing. A full canteen, eftpos machine, covered grandstand, grassed area and amenities are available. Head to Morris Park Motorsports Complex for these all-day events.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next is Saturday, September 16. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, September 1, then on Tuesdays, September 12, 19, 26, from 6pm-9pm.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm- 8.30pm. September - 8 - Nick Wall; 15 - Sam Coon; and Sunday 24 - Pub Rock - 3pm-5pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - September - 10, 29 - Jo Hyndes; 8, 22 - Shane Riley; 9, 17 - Duncan Ferguson; 10, 29 - Jo Hyndes; 15 - Pete Riley; 23 - Paul McMillan; 24 - John Wood.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event October 1) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one September 30.
Head on over to Cudal Showground this weekend from 8am until 9pm, for all the excitement of an agricultural show. Tickets: $4 for children older than five years, $10 for adults, $7 for concession holders and $20 for a family of two adults and their brood are available at 123tix. The 122nd Cudal Show will be a day of fun for the whole family. Live music, entertainment, pavillion entries, horses, dogs and so much more.
Live Music Saturdays are on every weekend this Spring and Summer. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange at Stockman's Ridge Wines from 1pm - 5pm, and children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Numbers are limited so book your $5 spot early at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music. Wine Tastings are not included with your booking but can be booked separately, as can delicious grazing boards, at the Cellar Door.
The 2013 Short Story winner Kamille Roach, is launching her novel Pine Creek at Orange City Library on Tuesday, September 12. Roach won the competition with her short story Pilbara Ash and the judge remarked on her beautiful descriptive language evoking a wonderful sense of loss. Now she has turned her attention to publishing her second novel Pine Creek, set in the Central Tablelands. The book is inspired by the intense environment of drought-stricken New South Wales during the 1980s AIDS epidemic and centres on a family in crisis. From 5.30pm-7pm, at Orange City Library, Free, but book your place at eventbrite.
In 1923, Dubbo businessman, Laurence Astley, donated a cup to promote sporting competition between Dubbo High School and Sacred Heart College. The schools were mismatched and just two years later competition was formalised between the three state schools - Bathurst, Orange, and Dubbo High. The Astley Cup is a one of the longest-running sporting competitions in public school education. This exhibition at the Orange Regional Museum celebrates 100 years of sports, scoreboards and school spirit. Until October 18.
Here/Now is Orange Regional Gallery's annual open community exhibition presenting the work of artists from across the Central West of New South Wales until October 8. With over 160 local artists represented, the works celebrate the breadth and diversity of the creative spirit in our region. Each year the Gallery invites artists at all stages of their art practice to submit up to two recent artworks, with the guarantee that at least one work will be exhibited. This ensures that local artists have an opportunity every year to exhibit their work as part of the Gallery's exhibition program.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: September 16, 30. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
On September 8 and 9, get on down to The Cargo Inn for a night of country music madness. Get your Akubra out and your boots on ready for some old classics like the Nutbush, which has enjoyed a resurgence since the passing of the inimitable Tina Turner. Hear country music at its best from 6pm - 9pm.
The Orange Regional Museum presents Dr Crates, a postdoctoral fellow with the Difficult Bird Research Group at the Australian National University, whose research investigates the dynamics, monitoring, and conservation genomics of local species the Regent Honeyeater. Friday, September 8, 6pm - 8pm. Tickets $15 at eventbrite.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings The Bank of Dave, September 16 and 17, at 6.30pm. Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, it tells the story of a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. - Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event September 9. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
You can enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Booking start times from 1pm and are for 1.5hrs, minimum two people per booking at $60pp at stockmansridge.com.au/.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
Every Saturday, in September and October, you can a free guided tour of the Dobell Drawing Prize #23. The Dobell Drawing Prize is Australia's leading prize for drawing, an unparalleled celebration of technique, innovation, and expanded approaches to drawing by acclaimed and emerging drawing practitioners. The biennial prize began 30 years ago at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The Dobell Drawing Prize #23 touring exhibition showcases over 45 finalist artworks that respond to the Prize's fundamental question: what is drawing? The museum is open from 8am-5pm. Reserve your free place in a tour at eventbrite.
Australia's number one retro band The Never Ending '80s takes you back to party like it's 1989, with a night packed full of the biggest hits by the greatest artists ever at Bathurst Panthers on September 9, 8pm. The '80s were rad with the greatest soundtrack from the likes of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis & The News, Whitney Houston, and many others. Join the fun and dress up in the fashion of the era. Tickets are $43 at bathurst.panthers.com.au/whats-on/calendar/.
Old Government Cottage Open Day is a chance to discover a rare, intact example, of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours of Old Government Cottage are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Bookings essential at Northey's Store, Clarke Street or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time. Fees apply.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on September 9, 16, 23, 30.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event October 8.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, September 24, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is October 7, 9am-1pm.
On September 10 and 17, enjoy a delicious High Tea at 2.30pm. Tickets are adult $55, senior $50, child under 14 $40. Explore the home and its gardens and grounds, and experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region - a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family. Tickets for all events available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House - Xanthe 0417 258 318 or https://bathurstregion.com.au/events/.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates October 7-8. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then, tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. August 19, 10.30am-2.30pm, $145. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at distillery, brewery and lunch. Exclusions: Cellar door purchases, beverages with lunch. Attendees must be 18 years or above. Bookings essential at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/. Or, every Friday 4pm - 5pm, and every Saturday 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, join a $20 tour.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is September 17), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Blayney branch of Can Assist will be holding a morning tea to raise funds towards supporting people with cancer. There will be tea and coffee available, as well as cakes, slices, hot finger food and sandwiches. Blayney Community Centre. Friday, August 25, 10.30am to noon. $15 per person. Tickets available at the door.
This will be an exhibition with a difference - nobody knows the name of the artists. Anonymous Art was in part, born out of our belief in the appreciation of art regardless of who the artist is. Artworks on display include painting, sculpture, drawings, mixed media and textiles. All money raised will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Australia. Although a free event, small change donations will be accepted. The Odd Sock Gallery, Shop 4/8 Farm Lane, Blayney. Until September 15.
Celebrate 180 years of Blayney with a photo exhibition of then vs now by the Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group Inc, with support from Blayney Shire Council and Central West Libraries. Free. Blayney library, until August 31.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe on Facebook for updates.
Old Errowanbang Woolshed will be holding a pair of open days, with all funds raised going towards the ongoing restoration of the structure. The days will feature tours and a barbecue. Drop by for a visit at Lot 64, Old Errowanbang Road, Carcoar between 10am and 3pm on September 23 or 24. Entry is $10 and children under 12 are free. For more information and updates, follow Old Errowanbang Woolshed on Facebook.
Drag out your flares, friz up your do and slip into some funky platforms to really get into the swing of things at Club Millthorpe's retro disco night. Funky 70s beats and 80s cheese; wide lapels and gold lame. Disco DJ, retro cocktails and fancy dress. What more could you ask for? Saturday, August 26 from 7pm. $5 entry (goes to Millthorpe Youth Club).
The Olde Bridge Gallery at 1 Caloola Street in Newbridge will complement the open gardens, live music and Back Creek Art Show of the Spring into Art weekend with an exhibition titled "Botanical Beauty" from October 14 to 28. Artists are being invited to submit work with a botanical theme for the exhibition. Further information from Olde Bridge Gallery. Entries for all sections of the Back Creek Art Show will close on October 8. Entry forms at www.newbridgensw.com.au.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Like a forbidden fruit, tempting truffles have to be hunted down. Join in a hunt for the elusive aromatic truffle, enjoy a relaxing farmstay, ride your horse or book your next event in the boutique truffle hunting lodge at RedGround. On Saturdays and Sundays from now until the end of August. Learn how to pair truffle with food to create simple and delicious meals. Fresh truffle and products available for purchase on the day. Tickets for the two hour experience are $176 pp and can be booked at redground.rezdy.com/559223/truffle-hunt-touch-and-taste.
Saturday September 2 , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, August 27. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Admission is $5 or $15 for a family.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: September 1. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
