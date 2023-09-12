R U OK? is calling on Dubbo residents to let the people they care about know; 'I'm here to hear', every day of the year.
R U OK? Day is an annual national day of action which will be held this year on Thursday, September 14 as a reminder that every day is a day to start a conversation that could change a life.
Annie Fardell Hartley, Psychologist and Suicidologist and a Dubbo-based Non-Executive Director for R U OK? said Suicide Prevention Australia's June 2023 Community Tracker revealed two in five Australians know someone who has died by or attempted suicide in the last 12 months, a 13 per cent increase from 2021.
"For the fourth quarter running, cost-of-living and personal debt remained the number one issue driving distress," she said.
Research found more than four in five people who engaged in a meaningful conversation felt better about managing their situation having talked it through and felt supported, heard, and safe during the conversation.
"By making the time and space for an R U OK? conversation and listening with an open mind, we can help the people in our world feel supported and, if needed, encourage them to access professional support long before they are in crisis," Ms Hartley said.
READ MORE:
"Let the people in your world know you're here, to really hear, because a conversation could change a life."
R U OK? Day was founded in 2009 by Gavin Larkin who lost his father to suicide in 1995. Mr Larkin wanted to spare other families the grief his family endured.
You can find free resources here to help you know when and how to ask, 'Are you OK?' in your workplace, school and community.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.