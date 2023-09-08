Di Clifford feels "joy from the toes up" when she is singing with a choir, and she aims to share this feeling with fellow crooners at a vocal workshop for everyone - whether they can carry a tune or not.
"The more singing, the better. You are a happier, healthier person if you have singing in your life," Ms Clifford told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Clifford has been a member of three different choirs at once and said each has a different purpose, a message or a community. But it's always "a joyful thing".
Singing transcends age and Ms Clifford said the boost to your mental health is proven. A two-year-old will stop and dance to music, and an elderly person will tap their toe - even if they haven't been responsive to other stimuli.
Ms Clifford is hosting a vocal workshop as part of the Dream Festival. After a successful workshop with over 20 people in Dubbo, she is hosting the next event in Wellington.
The tagline for the class is 'Tour the world in song!' and participants will have the chance to sing African chants, Israeli songs, items from jazz and gospel selections and more. Word sheets will be supplied, and proceeds will go to the Maranatha House.
Ms Clifford said the workshop offers a chance for "anyone wishing to sing to gather together in a casual, social setting for a morning of musical joy and fun".
"Some attendees are members of choirs - for example Stray Notes members in Wellington - whilst others simply come along after not singing at all for many years, or maybe never," she said.
Ms Clifford gets "really excited" when she sees men walk through the door at her workshops because they are not as well-represented as women. There were six men at the previous workshop and "they were among the most enthusiastic".
"Our culture is ... men might run away and hide behind a tree because they're blokes and they don't want to sing. So that's been my struggle," Ms Clifford said.
Singing and choirs have been a big part of Ms Clifford's life since she grew up on a farm with a mother who had a beautiful voice and a father who loved music and used to sing on his tractor.
She ran the Palmer Street Singers before they disbanded due to COVID-19.
Ms Clifford was a primary school teacher for 27 years at Narromine Public School and was responsible for taking numerous groups of children to the Sydney Opera House to sing. She even conducted there.
She also plays folk festivals with fellow musician Kath Morgan.
Ms Clifford said if she is having a bad day, she sings with a group and she feels "four times better".
"People say that all the time after singing they feel better and it's a social thing. It's the endorphins in the body released by the action of singing with others," she said.
The Orana Vocal Workshop will take place at Wellington Arts Centre on Saturday, September 7, starting with morning tea from 10am and finishing at 12pm. RSVP is essential to Di Clifford at 0458 032 150.
