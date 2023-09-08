Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Orana Vocal Workshop sings at Wellington for Dream Festival

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Di Clifford feels "joy from the toes up" when she is singing with a choir, and she aims to share this feeling with fellow crooners at a vocal workshop for everyone - whether they can carry a tune or not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.