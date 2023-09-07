A drunk man who did a "very, very stupid thing" when he threatened two men and stole a motorbike they were pushing home has been sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond.
Camryn Douglas Broom, who lived at Milson Street, Ravenswood at the time of the offence, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, September 7 and pleaded guilty to robbery.
According to court documents, on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 12.30am the victim and his brother-in-law were taking turns pushing the victim's father's motorbike from his parents house to his own.
As they turned onto Garden Avenue, the victim heard Broom yelling and saw him standing with another man while appearing drunk.
The victim and his brother-in-law continued to push the bike towards Broom.
Broom told the man he was with that he was going to ask the victim for a ride of the bike, but the man he was with told him not to because he was drunk.
The other man then walked back inside his mother's house.
According to the documents, Broom then told the victim to give him the "f---ing bike" but the victim explained it wasn't his bike so he wouldn't be handing it over.
"You'll be givin' me that f---in' bike unless you want to get hurt," Broom said.
The victim began to get scared, trying to text his mother but didn't get a chance before Broom came closer and told them "you'll be giving me that bike c--t".
Broom then dropped a beer bottle so he could grab the middle section of the motorbikes handles.
"You're giving me this bike," Broom said.
Documents tendered to the court said the victim and his brother-in-law let go of the bike and backed away from Broom, who started pushing the bike away.
Broom stopped and told the men, "if youse (sic) follow me, I'll drop the bike and end you right here".
The brother-in-law stayed to watch where Broom was taking the bike while the victim went and woke his mother to tell her someone had stolen the motorcycle.
Together they drove to Milson Street in Ravenswood, when they found the brother-in-law who had spotted which house Broom was in.
The victim yelled out, "come on don't be dogs, just give me my bike back. If you give it back now the cops don't need to be involved".
Broom then came outside and said, "what f--ing bike, ya c--ts, I don't have no f---ing bike here. Do you wanna die? (sic)".
At around 12.58am the victim called the police.
Police attended the residence later that morning and found the motorbike in the rear yard of the property, along with fresh blood near the back of the bike.
According to the court documents on January 1, 2022 at 10.25am police had a conversation with Broom who told them he committed the crime and he didn't want "anyone else to get in trouble".
"I don't really remember it, but I just remember what I got told the next morning," Broom said.
"I was just told that I ran at them with a port bottle or something and said 'give me the bike' in Garden Avenue, or something."
On January 2, 2022 Broom took part in a recorded interview agreeing that he did commit the crime but was so drunk he didn't remember the incident, having drunk two bottles of port by himself.
The swab of blood was tested to match the DNA of Broom.
On September 16, 2022 Broom attended Warren Police Station where he was arrested and taken into custody.
Solicitor Arthur Nguyen said the whole situation occurred because of Broom's drinking.
"It was idiotic, he saw something he wanted and threatened people to get it," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Broom it was a "very, very stupid thing" he did.
"This is a very serious charge and we can't shy away from that but you pleaded guilty and told the police all the way through you did it," he said.
"I wasn't going to lie," Broom said.
Mr Wilson said Broom might've had no memory because he was so intoxicated but that was no excuse.
He was sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.
