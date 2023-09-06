The Mitchell Highway near Lagoon Creek is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.
The fire started just before 1.30pm on Wednesday. Emergency services are attending.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Light vehicles can use Rawsonville Bridge Road, Dubbo-Burroway Road, Eumungerie Road and Warren Road to travel between Dubbo and Narromine.
Heavy vehicles can use the Newell Highway, Burraway Road, Dubbo-Burroway Road, Eumungerie Road and Warren Road to travel between Dubbo and Narromine.
