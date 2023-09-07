Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Dubbo library shares stories, culture for Indigenous Literacy Day

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo library celebrated Indigenous Literacy Day on Wednesday, September 6 with a special rhyme time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.