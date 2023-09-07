Dubbo library celebrated Indigenous Literacy Day on Wednesday, September 6 with a special rhyme time.
The library hosted two special guest storytellers for the event to highlight Indigenous stories, cultures and languages.
Indigenous Literacy Day, which is held annually on the first Wednesday in September, aims to raise awareness about the educational struggles faced by Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The day was started by the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
