Learning to be a volunteer firefighter is about more than just fire fighting techniques.
Ten students from Dubbo College Delroy Campus who graduated from a nine-week Rural Fire Service (RFS) cadet program this week have walked away with skills they can apply in any future career.
"As well as examining fire behaviour, the students were taught essential fire safety techniques and gained an appreciation of the work our emergency services do every day in this state," RFS acting area commander, Superintendent Nicholas Medianik, said.
"Students at Dubbo College Delroy Campus had the opportunity to experience firsthand the commitment and camaraderie that comes with volunteering.
"The cadet program also offers students the confidence, teamwork and leadership skills they can use in their own life and future careers."
On Tuesday, September 5, the Delroy students graduated from the NSW RFS Secondary Schools Cadet Program in a ceremony at the Orana Fire Control Centre in Dubbo.
The program provides students in Year 9 and 10 with an insight into fire safety and prevention whilst developing practical life skills and a general appreciation of community service and volunteerism.
RFS Orana district manager Inspector David Millsteed said it is great to see "genuine enthusiasm" for the community-based program and he hopes it will continue as part of the Delroy curriculum for years to come.
"In addition to our RFS members, I would also like to extend a special thanks to the school's staff and community for helping to make this program such a success, now running in its fifth year at the school," he said.
Inspector Millsteed also thanked the staff and volunteers from the RFS Orana Team who facilitated the course.
"RFS members thoroughly enjoy working closely with schools and communities to ensure that everyone is as well prepared as possible for the very real threat of fire. Firefighters cannot do it alone," Inspector Millsteed said.
"The Service is proud to pass on the ideals of community service, dedication and teamwork to the next generation and also hopefully gain some more RFS volunteers within our brigades."
