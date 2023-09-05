Behind the scenes at Taronga Western Plains sits a 110-hectare feral predator proof sanctuary that is home to conservation breeding programs for an array of Australian native species, including the iconic Greater Bilby.
Bilbies were once found across 70 per cent of mainland Australia, but today they're found in fragmented populations in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, and south-western Queensland. They are sadly presumed extinct in NSW.
Bilbies are important ecological engineers, with a single individual turning over tonnes of soil every year.
They do this by digging long, spiralling burrows (up to three metres deep) which are crucial to surviving hot summers in the Australian desert, and other disturbances as they scratch and poke around for their favourite foods including bulbs, insects, worms, termites and small lizards and spiders. In doing this, they improve the soil health by turning over and mixing organic matter.
The main threats to their survival are loss of habitat, competition with introduced species and predation, particularly by cats and foxes. Rabbits, cattle and other hoofed mammals compete with bilbies for food and habitat, as agricultural activities now extend over most of Australia's fertile regions, with tree clearing, crop planting and domestic stock grazing making these areas unsuitable for bilbies.
The Greater Bilby is one of Taronga's Legacy Species and we are committed to returning bilbies to NSW and supporting their recovery nationally.
Their future is looking brighter thanks to the establishment of a free ranging population of bilbies within a 110 hectare feral predator free Sanctuary at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo.
READ MORE:
And they are absolutely thriving.
The population started with 18 bilbies and has now blossomed to 136 in just four years. That's a 658 per cent increase - and doesn't include animals that have already been released back to the wild.
Our bilbies roam the Taronga Sanctuary, with minimal human interaction aside from our annual population survey. Recently, conservation teams from Dubbo and Sydney set, checked and cleared traps, checking the health of 88 bilbies, 55 of which had not been captured before.
In 2020, ten bilbies bred in Dubbo were released into Sturt National Park in north-eastern NSW as part of the UNSW Wild Deserts program. Then in June 2022, 32 bilbies were translocated from the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Sanctuary into the Australian Wildlife Conservancy's Newhaven Wildlife Sanctuary in Central Northern Territory.
This population is a significant stronghold for conservation efforts for the Greater Bilby, and we'll continue to breed bilbies in our sanctuary to support reintroduction and conservation efforts across Australia - and bring this species back from the brink.
Taronga is not-for-profit. Every dollar you spend has the Power to Protect. Whether you visit, stay overnight, donate, become a Zoo Friend or Zoo Parent, book an unforgettable behind the scenes experience or buy a gift for a loved one, every dollar you spend helps save wildlife like the Greater Bilby.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.