Zoo Chat | Bilbies - the ecological engineers

By Jennifer Hoar
September 6 2023 - 8:00am
Behind the scenes at Taronga Western Plains sits a 110-hectare feral predator proof sanctuary that is home to conservation breeding programs for an array of Australian native species, including the iconic Greater Bilby.

