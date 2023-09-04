A passenger in a car which was involved in a Newell Highway crash on Saturday has died in hospital.
The passenger - a man believed to be in his 60s - died at Westmead Hospital on Monday after the Kia he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a 4WD towing a caravan.
The crash at Dubbo happened just before 10.15am on Saturday and four people from the Kia were taken to Dubbo Hospital, with the man later flown to Sydney for further treatment.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western continue to investigate the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.