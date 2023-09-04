Daily Liberal
Man dies at Westmead Hospital after crash at Newell Highway, Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:21am
A passenger in a car which was involved in a Newell Highway crash on Saturday has died in hospital.

