Walking into Red Gum Childcare Centre, Georgina Ponzoni and her husband Caique could feel the love in the rooms.
The pair had been looking to buy a childcare centre for a while, and the centre on Fitzroy Street had a lot of appeal.
A deal was struck and in April, Red Gum was turned into Nature's Academy.
Ms Ponzoni worked as a primary school teacher before going into the early childhood sector.
In 2020 the Ponzoni's sold their business Naked Foods and Ms Ponzoni decided they had followed her husband's passion and now it was time to follow her own.
The family, three children included, moved to Brisbane for a childcare centre they were hoping to purchase, but it fell through.
"It was a bit of a hard time... and then this one in Dubbo popped up. We came to look at the centre and we loved it," Ms Ponzoni said.
The childcare centre had everything they had been looking for.
"I love the country personally and when we walked into the centre to have a look it was just very welcoming and you could feel the love in the rooms," Ms Ponzoni said.
"As soon as I saw it we both looked at each other like, 'oh, this is beautiful, this has so much potential'," Ms Ponzoni said.
The couple loved all the trees - especially a big willow in the back - and the four outdoor areas, with all their climbing equipment and natural elements.
Dubbo itself also held a lot of appeal.
Mr Ponzoni said he loved how multicultural it was and how welcoming the people and businesses were.
"A lot of the time you speak to people and they go 'Dubbo? What do you mean Dubbo?' But then you explain to them what's happening, the growth, the wonderful community... Every time I'm in Dubbo I love it," he said.
Since April, they've been changing parts of the centre to fit in with their ethos of high quality care alongside an appreciation for the environment.
There's been new painting, new equipment and some staffing changes, as well as a "much bigger focus on school-readiness", said Ms Ponzoni.
They also hired more staff - there are 26 employees - going beyond the minimum number of what is required at a childcare centre.
When asked what makes a childcare centre great, Ms Ponzoni said it was all about the staff.
"I think the love and passion each educator has to be here every day, caring for these children. You can't fake that," she said.
And Ms Ponzoni, who spends a few days in Dubbo each week before returning to her family in Sydney, is full of praise for the staff at Nature's Academy.
For now, the Ponzonis short term plans involving making more improvements at the centre to make it as exciting and accessible as possible.
But in the foreseeable future, Ms Ponzoni said they were definitely interested in expanding their business if the right opportunity arose.
She said it would be amazing to continue to create safe and nurturing environments for children.
