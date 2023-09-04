Fourteen tries, end-to-end action, a hat-trick hero, a finish like no other, and a shot at goal after full-time that fell just short.
Saturday's Dubbo and District Junior Rugby League under 13s grand final had it all.
In one of a number of hugely entertaining deciders at Apex Oval, the match finished 40-38 in favour of St John's Gold over the South Dubbo Raiders but that only told part of the story.
Joy turned to anxiety for St John's fans in the final seconds after halfback Sam Large, who had been brilliant throughout, ran the ball backwards and went to throw the ball into touch to celebrate the win.
The only problem for the youngster was the ball didn't reach the sideline, and a teammate who caught it was in an offisde position with just seconds remaining.
With the time expired, South Dubbo then had a penalty shot to level it up and force extra-time but Benji Marr's attempt from 30 metres out and 10 in front touch fell agonisingly short.
The Raiders youngsters were understandably shattered but coach Todd Marr spoke glowingly of them at the presentation after they snuck into the top four and then made it all the way to the final weekend of the season.
"I couldn't be any prouder," Marr said.
"Over the last five weeks you boys have made me so proud. You've showed everyone what you can do.
"We played a really gun side today and very unlucky, very unlucky.
"We'll go and celebrate a close game and you go and celebrate the win, St John's."
Haflback Large scored a first half hat-trick in the victory while halves partner Levi Scarlett, the competition's top try-scorer and point-scorer, was also a standout and his second try proved to be the match-winner.
The halves showed the type of smart running game not often seen in an age group so young and they were a huge part of the side's triumph.
St John's Gold led 18-6 at one point but the Raiders, with their own halves Marr and Kovi Burns pulling the strings, soon worked their way back into the game.
Lock Charlie Fearnley led the way up front while fullback Chayse Sasse was another to impress as the Raiders got it back to 18-16.
The lead blew back out to 28-16 and then 34-26 but each time the Raiders rallied.
Marr's second try helped cut the margin back to two with 10 to go and then, with just six minutes remaining, the Raiders took the lead for the first time after a St John's error allowed Burns to go himself and dart over under the posts.
With time ticking down, St John's started a set on their own tryline but in a show of great determination and power running, they got themselves within range.
Then, the rangy Scarlett showed his quality when he stepped through and dived over under the posts to set his teammates and supporters into raptures.
Large knocked over the conversion from right in front to make it 40-38 and despite the late chaos his side and club was soon celebrating a premiership victory.
Coach Luke Jenkins didn't celebrate for long as he had to go prepare the under 14s St John's Blue side he also coached for its grand final, but Josh Large spoke on his behalf and congratulated South Dubbo and told them to not themselves be too down as they played their part in a "cracking" grand final.
He added the final few moments would definitely teach his players a few things and thanked Jenkins for his work with the side all year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.