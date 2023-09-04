Matters of State | Visit Parliament from home these school holidays

Are you looking for activities for kids for these school holidays?
Families and children across NSW are invited to visit Australia's oldest Parliament via ZOOM these school holidays for FREE fun educational activities. Activities will run from 25 September - 28 September 2023 and are perfect for children up to 12 years old.
This holiday's highlights include:
I'd love to see all the children and families from our community participate in these fun events, so please feel free to share with others who may be interested.
Bookings are essential. Go to the link to register now: eventbrite.com.au/e/free-family-fun-with-the-parliament-of-nsw-tickets-695794278417
***
I am urging everyone to sign the petition to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
After cutting off applications for the card in July, Labor recently announced a 4 cents per litre reduction in fuel for seniors at United service stations.
This is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors, and the most genuine sign so far that Labor plans on cutting the Regional Seniors Travel Card in September's Budget.
An eligible senior with a vehicle that has a 60-litre fuel tank would save $2.40 each time they fill it from empty, and would need to do that 105 times a year in order to save more than the $250 they do with our Regional Seniors Travel Card. That's basically twice a week.
Labor should keep the Regional Seniors Travel Card because it was a good program that made a meaningful difference to the lives of elderly residents in our regional communities.
Sign the petition: savethetravelcard.com.au
***
REGISTER NOW for the final three sessions in the Smart Farm Business Webinar Series!
Brought to you as part of the Farm Business Resilience Program, the NSW Department of Primary Industries have partnered with The Exchange and Humans of Agriculture to bring to you topics critical to smart farm business management, development, growth and resilience.
Broadcast live online and facilitated by Jillian Kilby, these webinars are FREE for all to attend, and will present key information and robust discussions with each of the topic experts.
Go to the link for more information, and to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHcKi4ocDgi9I21iwmX-NwqFMnkoBqzm-ZHOQUqTR0IQb67w/viewform
***
This week is CWA Awareness Week!
This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to connect with their local CWA Branches and to hear first hand about the amazing work they are doing supporting women across the State and particularly in regional and rural New South Wales.
Awareness Week 2023 has a focus on increasing awareness around neurodiversity (which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome), and the challenges those with neurodiverse conditions face, particularly women and children in rural and regional areas of NSW. Our branches from across the NSW and ACT will be using the week to also highlight the growing number of women who are being diagnosed with ADHD.
