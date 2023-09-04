Police have found a body believed to be missing woman Mary Walden.
The 74-year-old was reported missing to Orana Mid-Western police on Friday, September 1 by a neighbour who had not seen her on the Quambone property for about a week.
Across the weekend, a search conducted in the area by local police with the assistance of PolAir, the Rural Fire Service helicopter, and members of the local RFS, Volunteer Rescue Association and State Emergency Service.
The body of a woman was located at 12.45pm on Monday.
While she is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mary Walden.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
