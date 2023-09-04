Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Mary Walden believed to be dead after search at Quambone

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have found a body believed to be missing woman Mary Walden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.