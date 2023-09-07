Prime position for ideal property

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday September 8: 'Lochaber' 416 Arthurville Road, Geurie:
Situated on the banks of the Macquarie River, 'Lochaber' is just 33 kilometres south-east of Dubbo and 5 kilometres south-west of Geurie.
The well-respected river property benefits from a very attractive position with quality soils and a majestic post-Federation homestead. Listing agent, Peter Dwyer, said the property allows for farming, hay production, and grazing, and is in a well held area. "The country is mainly alluvial and heavy loam flats and practically all arable," he said. "The property is fenced into eight paddocks with mainly hinge joint fencing, but including plain wire and barb plus some ring lock.
"There are pastures of clover and ryegrass with some native grasses, and water is supplied from a solar power bore that pumps to a 22,700 litre tank supplying troughs, garden and shed areas."
'Lochaber' also takes advantage of it's frontage to the river which provides stock water in the river paddocks, and has a 20mgl WAL from the Macquarie River.
The property is home to a grand 1920s homestead of concrete construction. With a convenient verandah on three sides, the homestead boasts an open plan kitchen, living, and dining area with electric cooking, dishwasher, walk in pantry, polished timber floors, and ceiling fan. The area also has a wood heater and evaporative air conditioning to keep owners comfortable no mater what the season.
The home's layout also includes a dining room and formal lounge with carpet, wood heater and ornate plaster ceiling. There are three bedrooms with the main bedroom providing carpet, built-in robe and french doors to the verandah. The second bedroom is a mirror image of the main, while bedroom three is generous in size and has polished timber floors.
Peter said outside the home, the features continue. "An out-building contains the laundry and meat house which includes the original timber cool room," he said. "The home is set in a large established garden of trees, ornamentals and lawns which are watered from the bore tank."
Other features include a rainwater tanks, a one-bedroom clad cottage, multiple sheds for a variety of storage and purposes, a 50 tonne Nelson silo, and steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp.
