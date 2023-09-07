Prime position for ideal property

The well-respected river property benefits from a very attractive position with quality soils and a majestic post-Federation homestead. Listing agent, Peter Dwyer, said the property allows for farming, hay production, and grazing, and is in a well held area. "The country is mainly alluvial and heavy loam flats and practically all arable," he said. "The property is fenced into eight paddocks with mainly hinge joint fencing, but including plain wire and barb plus some ring lock.

