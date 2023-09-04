More businesses in Dubbo impacted by last year's floods and storms will now be eligible for recovery grants.
Dubbo is one of 31 local government areas across the central west and southern NSW where grants of up to $200,000 are now available to flood-impacted medium-size businesses.
Also among the council areas where the grants are now available are Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Cobar, Parkes, Walgett, Warren and Warrumbungle.
"By expanding the Medium Business Support Grant to an additional 31 flood-affected LGAs, both levels of government are directly supporting flood-affected businesses to get back on their feet and help with the costs of clean-up," federal emergency minister Murray Watt said.
"We know that these businesses play an important role in driving regional economies. Supporting them to get back up and running as soon as possible will benefit the broader community.
"This support is now available, and we encourage businesses to apply."
The Medium Business Support Grant is jointly-funded by the federal and state governments and available to business and non-profit organisations with more than 20 and less than 200 full-time equivalent employees.
The grants are designed to help offset the costs of recovery and re-establishing a business following the storms and floods in August and September, 2022.
This could include for safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock or leasing temporary space.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said eligible businesses can apply for a grant through Service NSW.
"The NSW Government is committed to the long-term recovery of flood-affected communities and the $200,000 Medium Business flood grant will help ensure these businesses bounce back stronger than ever," he said.
"Service NSW business concierge staff will be proactively reaching out to business owners to provide support with applications and help ensure funds are provided where they are needed as quickly as possible."
Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty said she hopes the grants will stimulate the region's economy and help strengthen it following the disaster.
"From Dubbo to Bourke and Wentworth to Wagga Wagga, the Medium Business flood grant will deliver more support and security for businesses and communities across the central west and southern NSW to reopen or continue operating through the recovery process," she said.
"We know how badly regional communities have been impacted by storms and floods and this grant will complement the support already available to small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations and help get local economies moving again."
More information about the grants can be found on the Service NSW website.
