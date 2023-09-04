Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Flood recovery grants for medium-businesses now available in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
September 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More businesses in Dubbo impacted by last year's floods and storms will now be eligible for recovery grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.