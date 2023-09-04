Orange Hawks have booked their spot in the Tom Nelson under 18s grand final and one rival coach is tipping them to win it all.
The Hawks were too classy for Dubbo CYMS on Sunday at Apex Oval, winning 36-10 after trailing early in the match to continue their undefeated run.
Now preparing for the final against Lithgow, Hawks has the momentum and class to go all the way, Dubbo CYMS coach Tom Yeo said.
"If this side here (Hawks) plays the way they did today, I can't see Lithgow beating them," he said.
Hawks' skipper Jaiden Powyer and halfback Kaydden Hoad were brilliant at leading the side around the park, controlling the ruck to tire out CYMS' forwards.
Now just one win away from a title, Powyer said the team continues to show up for each other.
"It was good, it was a hot as but the boys ripped in," he said.
Dubbo CYMS opened the scoring through Josh Townsend with the Fishies' five eighth slicing his way through a hole to score early.
But penalties and errors allowed Hawks back into the game as Hoad crashed over soon after to level things up.
The home crowd were brought to their feet when CYMS winger Will Lumley beat several defenders to score in the corner as the Fishies looked on fire.
But tries to Nate Davis and Lucian Smith just before half time gave the Hawks a comfortable 18-10 heading into the break.
Coming out of half time, the Hawks continued to dominate with Casson McDonald and Ethan Young both scoring tries.
The match looked all but over and the visitors sealed the game when Harry Wald scored under the posts, with an entertaining swan dive.
The Orange squad celebrated after the game in a huddle and Powyer admitted the group had been together for a long time.
"We are a real close bunch," he said.
"We all grew up together playing Bloomfield juniors."
While his side were in the with a chance for most of the match, Yeo believes they got outplayed.
"We were confident coming in but we knew we had to play really well to beat them," he said.
"They are really good side and take nothing away from them, they earned it. They were the better side today.
"I think we struggled to control the ruck defensively, it took a lot out of us because it was hot out there.
"I'm proud of the way we managed to keep it together out there."
The grand final will be played at Apex Oval on Sunday.
