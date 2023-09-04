RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 38-20
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "There was a few young boys who got an opportunity.
"We've had a good year as a club so we are happy with how that went."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 38-20
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We were pretty good for 60 minutes or so.
"We just didn't finish off the game, we gave away a few penalties. We probably gave away a bigger lead.
"We just couldn't find any rhythm after that and were a bit sloppy.
"It was 38-10 when Jeremy (Thurston) missed an easy penalty goal, then we had another shot later which wasted a few minutes."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 30-20
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: "It was good to just win, we do it every week. We go good in patches and get shaky before going really good.
"We always seem to find a way to win, I think it's a credit to the mateship that we have here.
"We always know we can score, it's just a matter of holding the ball and getting down there, not doing silly things as well.
"That's just footy, when you've got players like Pacey (Stockton) and Jack Littlejohn who can do exciting things, they want to do it all the time.
"You've just got to find the right time to hold it together and then pull the trigger."
Clay Priest unavailable*
READ ALSO:
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 30-20
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "There were a couple of lead changes through the game there and that's semi-final footy.
"Our guys unfortunately a few times there, we just weren't quite good enough. Take nothing away from Mudgee, they are a very good team. They've got some very good leaders and at the end of the day they deserved to win.
"When we look back there will be some times in the game where we could have been better, it's all very raw for the boys at the minute.
"There are a lot of boys in the shed who are hurting at the minute which is great because it means something to them.
"Like I said, I hope they learn from it and come back next year hungrier to do better."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.