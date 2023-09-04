Sunshine, live music, good food and amazing views overlooking the picturesque Savannah Lake and Primate Islands - Zoocoustics was a hit.
Hundreds of families gathered at Western Plains Taronga Zoo on Father's Day for an afternoon of live, original music featuring Elle Flanaghan, Harriet Fahey and Sy Allen.
Australian country music star Andy Penkow headlined the event.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo events coordinator Jordan Lane said the event was "a great success".
"We had over 800 register for the free event, and it was one of our busiest days of the year at Café Wild," he said.
"The weather put on a show, as did the amazing artists."
Mr Lane said it was great to see lots of families and other visitors in high spirits.
"What a great way to kick off spring and the 2023 DREAM Festival," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who attended and spent Father's Day with us at Taronga Western Plains Zoo."
Events and Partnerships Team Leader, Lana Willets said the city's 2023 DREAM Festival is off to a "sensational" start with huge crowds gathering at both Dubbo Motorfest and Zoocoustics.
"We were absolutely thrilled to see so many people at the zoo in support of this year's Zoocoustics," she said.
"The combination of a stellar line-up and a perfect spring day certainly helped."
READ MORE:
It was clear there was something for everyone to enjoy as kids spent time dancing, running around and playing while the adults sat back and enjoyed the music, food and drinks.
"Council is incredibly grateful for the support of Taronga Western Plains Zoo who sponsored the appearance of Andy Penko and for the support of SOMAD Inc for helping to produce an impressive local line-up," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.